Suspect in decades-old California rape cases arrested in Decatur, police say

DECATUR - A man was arrested Friday at his home in Decatur for a series of violent rapes in California more than 20 years ago, police say.
Mark Manteuffel, 59, is accused of raping three women between 1992 and 1994, California and federal officials said in a news conference Monday. Manteuffel is a retired federal corrections officer.
On Friday, NewsChopper 2 was over the scene at a raid at Mantueffel's home.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr is looking into the crimes Manteuffel is linked to and the charges he faces.
On Friday, we flew News Chopper 2 over a Decatur home, unsure of what federal authorities were up to. Now we know they were after Mark Manteuffel, a retired federal prison officer, who is now the suspect in the violent, decades-old rapes of three California women. @wsbtv NOON pic.twitter.com/G4Jm3np7zK— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 2, 2019
We're learning how police were able to connect a Georgia man to a series of rapes in California decades ago, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}