20-year-old sentenced for shooting attacks against classmates in Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Jet Horne, a 20-year-old man from Snellville, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 25 years to serve, for a violent crime spree targeting former high-school classmates in Lawrenceville.

Horne was found guilty on 20 counts, including criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree criminal damage to property and hijacking a motor vehicle, for three separate shooting attacks between December 2024 and May 2025.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson commented on the case, stating, “We continue to pray for the victim who is undergoing physical rehabilitation and are grateful that the others were able to recover. This was a violent incident in our community, and we are charged with holding people who commit crimes like these accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The first attack occurred on Dec. 18, 2024, when Horne ambushed Talal Anash, a former high-school basketball teammate, shooting him eight times as he returned home from work, leaving him critically injured.

On March 22 Timair Walker was targeted while sitting in his car outside his home. Gunfire shattered the rear window of his vehicle, and a stray bullet struck a neighbor in the leg. Both Walker’s home and his neighbors’ homes were hit by bullets.

The third incident took place on May 16, when Horne confronted Maalik Leitch, another former teammate, demanding the keys to his BMW at gunpoint. Horne fled in the stolen vehicle but was later apprehended by police after abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.

Investigators linked the three incidents by comparing ballistics evidence from the first two shootings with the handguns recovered from the stolen vehicle in the third attack.

Assistant District Attorneys Laura Trejo and Nam Nguyen prosecuted the case with assistance from Investigators Benjamin Lucas and Bernard Monti and Victim Witness Advocate Trina Bradford. The Gwinnett County Police Department played a crucial role in the prosecution.

