2 teens arrested for shooting, armed robbery at Gwinnett County apartments

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were arrested by Gwinnett County police in relation to a person shot during an armed robbery last week.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot at an apartment on Pirkle Road last Friday.
When police got to the Canopy Glen Apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his back.
Officers learned during their investigation that the man had met with the teenagers about a firearm sale.
On Friday, police announced Andre Glover, 17 of Stone Mountain, and an unidentified 15-year-old were both charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Police said as part of their investigation, they executed a search warrant and seized multiple firearms and narcotics.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Parents say funeral homes gave them their son’s brain in a box
- Anesthesiologist assistant accused of stealing sedative, being involved in hit-and-run crash
- $300,000 of copper wire stolen from metro Atlanta factory sold for fraction of its worth
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group