2 teens arrested for shooting, armed robbery at Gwinnett County apartments

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were arrested by Gwinnett County police in relation to a person shot during an armed robbery last week.

According to police, officers responded to a person shot at an apartment on Pirkle Road last Friday.

When police got to the Canopy Glen Apartments, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his back.

Officers learned during their investigation that the man had met with the teenagers about a firearm sale.

On Friday, police announced Andre Glover, 17 of Stone Mountain, and an unidentified 15-year-old were both charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Police said as part of their investigation, they executed a search warrant and seized multiple firearms and narcotics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group