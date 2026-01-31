2 shot in Snellville overnight

SNELLVILLE — Two people were shot in Snellville in what police referred to as a domestic-related incident overnight.
The shooting happened in the area of Meadowsweet Trail.
Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.
One suspect has been arrested.
Police have not released additional details, including identification of those involved in the shooting.
