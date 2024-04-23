2 men arrested for violent offenses after surveillance, Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its Fugitive and K-9 units worked to find and arrest two men wanted for violent crimes back in January.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eli Cummings and Jared Thomas Saylors were arrested after “proactive surveillance operations” alongside local law enforcement partners.

The two men were arrested by the fugitive unit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Cummings was arrested on Jan. 19 in Buford while he was under surveillance at his home. He was wanted for sexual battery, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.

Separately and also on Jan. 19, Saylors was apprehended in Lawrenceville, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wanted for aggravated child molestation and was arrested by the GCSO Fugitive Unit, K-9 Unit and Lawrenceville Police Department.

Both men were arrested without incident and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

