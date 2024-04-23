SWAT situation at DeKalb home ends peacefully after shutting down neighborhood for hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at a DeKalb County home has ended peacefully after it lasted more than four hours.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is live at a home that DeKalb police and SWAT surrounded on Rainbow Drive near Columbia Drive.

There were reports of several people inside the home. A negotiator tried to get the person they were looking for to come out.

The SWAT team took one person away in handcuffs, but didn’t say if it was who they were looking for.

The questions that remain surrounding the standoff including how it all started, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

