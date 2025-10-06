2 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic crash on Interstate 85 over the weekend resulted in the deaths of two people on a motorcycle after a driver, allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, collided with them.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning when 24-year-old Niamani Sade Defares, who police say was driving under the influence, hit the back of a motorcycle carrying two people.

The impact of the collision threw both riders from the bike, leading to their deaths at the scene.

“Both of those individuals, unfortunately, died on scene,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said Defares was tailgating the motorcycle before the crash occurred. After hitting the motorcycle, her vehicle also hit a third vehicle, according to preliminary investigations.

Following the crash, Defares was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

She faces charges including two counts of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Investigators say Defares was driving with a suspended license and without insurance at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-85 were closed for several hours as police documented the scene and collected evidence.

“You want to make sure you get it right because it takes a lot to shut down an interstate,” Madiedo told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Defares is currently being held without bond, and police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence.

