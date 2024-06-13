2 Gwinnett men arrested after stealing cash, designer bags, videotaping house for weeks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of men in Gwinnett were arrested earlier this month for illegally putting someone under surveillance for more than a week and robbing them.

On June 1, Suwanee police pulled over a car with both 43-year-old Robinsson Perez Chaparro of Norcross and 23-year-old Ronald Alexander Pulido of Duluth inside.

Both men then tried to run from police before being arrested.

Officers found a large amount of cash, jewelry and a passport belonging to someone else inside the car. Detectives also discovered designer handbags, tools and a surveillance camera.

Gwinnett police officers then went to the home of the passport owner and discovered there was a broken window in the back of their home.

Investigators determined the two men had been keeping a local business owner under surveillance since May 23.

Both were charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful surveillance and loitering and prowling.

Suwannee police is also charging both suspects with, obstruction, theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Both Chaparro and Pulido were taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

