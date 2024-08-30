2 arrested in Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office child sex crime sting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit performed two undercover Internet Crimes Against Children operations leading to just as many arrests.

According to the sheriff’s office, the TRACE Unit arrested Yash Patel and Jacob Stipcak after they were in communication online with an investigator posing as a child.

Patel was taken into custody on Aug. 19, facing charges of obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, using a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice children and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The next day, Stipcak was taken into custody on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and using a computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice children.

Patel was given a $3,500 bond, according to jail records, while Stipcak’s records were not immediately available. Patel was still in custody Friday morning.

