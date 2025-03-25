17-year-old killed at teen’s birthday party in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Surrounded by industrial offices on Brown Road in Buford sits a picturesque white house known as a wedding and event venue named “Love to Dream”.

It was the site of a homicide over the weekend, and authorities are now revealing more about the victim.

Police say 17-year-old Jayden Long died from a gunshot wound while attending a party at the venue.

“I was told it was a 17-year-old birthday party,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle said.

Police were called out to the venue at around 2 a.m. on Saturday to find Long suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to perform chest compressions, but he died.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, asking anyone who may have been at the party or seen something to come forward.

“We know the party was believed to have a bunch of guests there and if anybody was there saw or heard anything to submit a tip,” added Corp. Winderweedle.

The owner of the event venue spoke with Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter on Saturday and said he did not want to speak until the investigation was finished.

Residents in the area shared with Kleinpeter that the house has changed hands several times and that the property has only become an event venue in recent years, adding that crime is very rare for that area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group