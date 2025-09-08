11-year-old boy recovering after being shot by teen near Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being shot by a 15-year-old inside a home in Gwinnett County on Sunday.
The shooting occurred in a house near Norcross, and police believe it may have been accidental. The incident has raised concerns among neighbors about how children gained access to a firearm.
“I saw blood coming out the head from under his eye,” a neighbor, who witnessed the aftermath, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “He was covering his face like this, and I just saw blood running down his face.”
The shooting took place around seven o’clock on Gwinn Drive, prompting a 911 call that brought police to the scene.
The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is recovering in stable condition. Neighbors expressed shock and concern over the incident, questioning how a teenager could have access to a gun.
“There’s a lot of people at this house, man, and for them not to pay attention that one of their own kids was playing around with a firearm in their own house,” one neighbor said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Gwinnett County Police, and no charges have been filed yet.
