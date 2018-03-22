0 Car theft suspect tried to run over officer before being arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained dashcam video of the dramatic end to a police chase and crash. The suspect went airborne in an attempt to escape but met another officer head-on.

Lawrenceville police say the driver of the stolen car still had it floored trying to escape as officers trapped him in the middle of the street.

“All I saw was he was in the middle of Pike Street. The car was sideways and a police car pinned him in to keep him from exiting the car,” witness Gary Wilson said.

Other witnesses told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas they couldn’t believe the drama unfolding in front of them as officers from three agencies drew their guns and put Brian Ngo, 23, into handcuffs.

“They were just flying by here. Out of the norm, you don't see that here in Gwinnett County,” witness Keaton Batye said.

Afterwards, Thomas spotted officers questioning Ngo in the back of a squad car.

Police said the long chase began at the Collins Hill Library, where an officer spotted a car reported stolen out of Lilburn early Thursday morning.

The man scuffled with an officer and drove away. Police lost him for awhile but caught back up with him just north of Lawrenceville and the chase was on.

The chase ended with a spinout, an attempted airborne getaway and a crash.

“He will be facing aggravated assault charges, hit-and-run charges, felony obstruction charges and numerous traffic charges from this incident,” Cpl. Wilbert Rundles with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The aggravated assault charge was issued because authorities said at one point early on in the chase, Ngo tried to run over an officer, who was outside his car. He missed and the officer is fine.

