0 Man says he was kicked off flight over business logo on his shirt

ATLANTA - He makes a living with his skateboard and his brand, but this month Justin Mallory said that’s exactly what got him in trouble.

Mallory told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon he was kicked off a flight out of Atlanta because of his business logo on his shirt which features guns.

“I was flabbergasted. I was taken aback,” Mallory said.

The professional skateboarder said he was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight because of the logo.

“The shirt is just a graphic,” Mallory told Wilfon.

He said the airline said the shirt made another passenger uncomfortable.

Mallory’s lawyer, Mawuli Davis, calls it discrimination.

TRENDING STORIES:

Security increased to prevent potential looters after tornado destroys neighborhood

13-year-old accused of leaving voicemail filled with racial slurs for NAACP

SUV key to solving 60-year-old man's hit-and-run death, police say “The shirt, some would say he’s dressed in a hip-hop fashion, and he’s African-American. Those three things may have all contributed to the discrimination and profiling against him,” Davis said. Frontier Airlines tells a much different story. In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the airline indicated Mallory’s shirt and race had nothing to do with it. Frontier said Mallory “became argumentative prior to boarding when asked to check a skateboard. The passenger boarded the aircraft and continued to exhibit disruptive behavior.” “That’s totally false,” Mallory told Wilfon. Because he was kicked off the flight, Mallory said he missed a skateboarding trade show where he planned to promote his brand. Instead, he said it got him in trouble. “It was a terrible situation. It was embarrassing. I don’t want to see it happen to anyone else. I wouldn’t wish it on someone,” Mallory said. Mallory and his lawyer told Wilfon they are considering a lawsuit.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.