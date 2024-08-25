Gwinnett Co. to begin construction on first-of-its-kind human services, community resource center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is welcoming a new facility to the area that will serve as a hub for the county’s human services.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to begin construction on OneStop Gwinnett.

The facility will offer vital community resources, including veteran and family services, workforce development programs, community and partner spaces for classes and training, and house the command center for the county’s community navigator team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OneStop Gwinnett is also partnering with View Point Health to address the county’s growing mental and behavioral health services needs.

The 78,800-square-foot, three-story facility will feature a 30-bed inpatient stabilization unit and a 23-hour temporary observation day center to accommodate up to 15 people.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she expects the facility to have a significant impact on the community.

“Our community’s well-being is our top priority. Because of this historic investment, our new health and human services center will house a state-of-the-art crisis stabilization unit and represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible mental and behavioral health services to all our residents,” said Hendrickson. “As the first facility of its kind in Gwinnett, the center will serve as a vital resource for individuals in crisis, providing immediate, compassionate care in a safe and supportive environment.”

Retired Army Lt. Colonel and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III serves on the View Point Health Board and said that the facility shows a dedication to meeting the residents’ needs in mental health.

TRENDING STORIES:

“By bringing these services together in one location, we are enhancing access and creating a stronger, more connected community,” Watkins said. “This facility is a testament to our dedication to meeting the needs of Gwinnett’s residents, particularly in mental health and human services. Additionally, the focus on serving veterans at this location emphasizes our commitment to those who have served our country.”

View Point Health CEO Jennifer Hibbard said the organization is grateful to offer services in Gwinnett.

“View Point Health is grateful for the opportunity to locate services in the Gwinnett County OneStop in Lawrenceville,” Hibbard said. “This will be the first-ever behavioral health crisis center with 24/7 access to care in Gwinnett County as well as an outpatient clinic and administrative offices.”

The board of commissioners awarded a contract for $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Reeves Young, LLC for the construction of the facility.

The facility is the only one in the Tri-County area including Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale, and will be located on Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, the same site as the new Gwinnett County Records Management and Storage Facility.

Construction is set to begin in January 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Carroll County deputy laid to rest after he died on Friday The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed overnight that Investigator Taylor Bristow died Friday night at Grady Memorial Hospital.

©2024 Cox Media Group