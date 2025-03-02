Guns and drug seized, gang members arrested in West GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Four men were arrested after guns and drugs were seized in West Georgia on Friday.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office working with the Georgia State Patrol SWAT And Aviation Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed multiple search warrants across Muscogee County on Friday.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnny Frank Rose (aka Daddiyo), Tevin Gary, Jaray Lott, and Steadmon Riggins.

Authorities seized six pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $26,840 and three guns.

Rose, a validated gang member, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of methadone, and cruelty to animals.

Lott, a validated gang member, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Gary is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Riggins is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of drug-related objects.

The case remains under investigation.

Additional charges may be pending.

