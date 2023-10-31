GSU leaders held forum after shooting near campus injured 4, including 2 students

ATLANTA — New video showed the aftermath of a shooting off Georgia State’s campus that injured four people, including two students.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. outside of the Race Trac convenience store, where things seem to be back to normal.

The cell phone video from Sunday morning near John Wesley Dobbs is making its rounds on social media. It showed several people running.

Police said two men were arguing when they started shooting at each other.

Mehya is a freshman at Georgia State University and she lives near where the shooting happened.

“It was just the thought of students being shot,” she said.

When asked if she felt safe where she was, she said she did.

“I feel pretty safe, but I think that sometimes people get out of hand and get a little violent,” said Mehya.

That’s why Monday afternoon, university leaders held a town hall to address that very topic.

“I just liked that they addressed a lot of the issues that people have on campus,” said Meyha.

Channel 2 Action News reported on several shootings at the Race Trac over the years.

“One of the major things that we’re doing, obviously, each time we have an incident that happens on campus, we investigate that and put in incidents to prevent that. We’re always going to be a city campus,” said GSU President Brian Blake.

Since Sunday’s shooting, Blake said they have added more security in that area. There are plans to add more lighting around the campus as well.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked President Blake how the university can enforce safety since Georgia State is an open campus right downtown.

“The more we make this more of a college town downtown, the more likelihood we won’t have the same challenge we’re having with those who are coming in,” said President Blake.

Judges say DFCS defied state laws over keeping kids detained

