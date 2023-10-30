Group of Ga. women shoplift costumes from two Halloween stores, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — Four women and a teenage girl were arrested for shoplifting Halloween costumes from two Macon stores.

On Friday, October 27, just after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Spirit Halloween on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon for a reported shoplifting incident.

Store employees said several women entered the store, took several costumes, and left the store without paying for them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They were seen leaving in a silver Honda Odyssey.

Deputies say the same group did the same crime at the Spirit Halloween store on Eisenhower Parkway about an hour later.

Deputies located the uninsured Honda just before noon on Ell Street.

The suspects were identified as Charlyn Gwenette Worthy, 41, Nyreshia Dashay Smith, 33, Denisha Lashay Jones, 17, Kametrious Chatoria Ross, 30, and Cornetta Carrie Blount, 21.

They were all taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where they all face charges of felony theft by shoplifting. Worthy was currently wanted in Henry County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ross was currently wanted in Bibb County for probation violation.

Smith was currently wanted in Bibb County for theft by shoplifting.

Their warrants have been served.

Smith and Jones face an additional charge of giving false information to law enforcement officers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GDOT inspecting overpass for damage after 2 cars burn in crash on I-285

©2023 Cox Media Group