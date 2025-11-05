GSP chase with DUI suspect ends in front of Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol chase with a man accused of driving under the influence ended in front of Piedmont Park early Wednesday morning.

Troopers later learned the suspect, whose name has not been released, was wanted in another state.

It started around 4:49 a.m. when a trooper saw a white Volkswagen car speeding at Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Blvd. The trooper pulled over the driver, who initially stopped then took off.

The driver ran through several red lights through the city streets, according to GSP.

When the chase got to 14th Street and Piedmont Ave, the driver hit a curve and crashed off the road in front of Piedmont Park. His car hit metal fences and gates.

The driver ran from the scene, but was arrested moments later, GSP said. Troopers ran his name and learned both his license and registration were suspended. He also had out-of-state warrants.

The driver faces a long list of charges including speeding, felony fleeing, DUI and reckless driving.

