0 Group protests hiring of officer a day after he was fired for hitting suspect with patrol car

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - People are protesting an officer's new position with a nearby department. He was fired from a different agency after body camera video showed him hitting a suspect.

Sheriff David Gabriel told Channel 2 Action News he stands behind his decision to hire the new deputy and accuses the organizer of trying to make it impossible for his new deputy to provide for his family.

In the police body camera video that cost Athens police officer Taylor Saulters his job, Saulters is seen Taylor Saulters was hired as an Oglethorpe County sheriff's deputy on Monday, just one day after he was dismissed by the Athens-Clarke County Police. Photo: WSB-TV striking fleeing fugitive Timmy Patmon.

Police Chief Scott Freeman told his officers Saulters didn’t intentionally hit Patmon, but nevertheless he was fired for excessive use of force before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has even finished its investigation.

Two days later, Oglethorpe County Sheriff David Gabriel hired Saulters.

"I knew him. I saw him from what he was," Gabriel said.

He showed Channel 2's Wendy Halloran correspondence from people who agree with his decision.

RELATED STORIES:

"This is no longer a black and white thing, it’s a black and police thing," he said.

Antwon Stephens is the organizer of the protest. Halloran spoke with him during the demonstration.

“I don’t believe race has much to do with it, honestly. If you were to go out and hit somebody deliberately, you don’t get a job you go to jail. Why are officers above the law?“ he asked.

He and the protestors are calling for Gabriel to fire his new deputy.

"Sheriff Gabriel has created an atmosphere to where officers feel condoned that they can do police brutality with the hiring of Taylor Saulters," he said.

Saulters' attorney, Phillip Holloway, sent Halloran this statement in response to the protest:

Deputy Saulters agrees that there is there is no place in law enforcement for racism nor excessive force. Unfortunately Chief Scott Freeman caused the false public perception, by his rush to judgment, innuendo, and releasing erroneous reports to the media, that elements of both exist in this case. Chief Freeman has yet to publicly state what he told his officers he believes: that there’s not a fiber of his being that believes this was an intentional act. If it wasn’t intentional then it cannot possibly be excessive force. Further there’s never been any allegation that race played any role in the incident with Mr. Patmon. If Chief Freeman can’t step up and do the right thing now and tell these protesters that they are operating under false information then he needs to resign immediately. The men and women of ACCPD deserve a competent leader who supports his officers and doesn’t allow false narratives that lead to situations like this one.

The GBI is still investigating to determine if Saulters actions were criminal.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.