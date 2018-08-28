Group of men follow driver from gas station, shoot into his truck, police say

ATLANTA - A man is recovering after someone shot into his truck.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is in southwest Atlanta, where police said they responded to a call of a man shot in the leg on Delowe Dr.
The victim told police a group of men followed him after he exchanged words with them at a Texaco gas station.
"They rolled down the window and then started shooting and I hit the gas," the man said.
"They rolled down the window and then started shooting and I hit the gas."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 28, 2018
The man, who was shot while driving down Campbellton Road SW believes the shooter(s) were going to first, rob him.
The details, plus the NEW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, I just obtained, next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2xcMY6GHoK
We're getting our first look at surveillance video from the gas station for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No criminal charges for 3 students who caused 'Code Red' lockdown at local HS
- Feds demand 8 years of Mayor Reed's travel, spending records
- Georgia Tech yanks job offer because applicant committed felonies as a teen
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}