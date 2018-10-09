0 Group of children find dead body near Suwanee home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A group of children made a gruesome discovery Monday near some homes in Gwinnett County.

Investigators said the body appears to be that of a young man, and a woman told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon she thinks she knows who it is.

The body was found shortly before 5 p.m. in a Suwanee neighborhood.

“We do know that he was found by a few children in the neighborhood. We’re fortunate that he was found," said Cpl. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said the children found the body of a man lying facedown in the woods behind homes on Northcliff Drive.

Police said they also found blood around the man’s body.

“The detectives right now don’t believe that he was here any longer than 24 hours and with the storms coming in today and later this week, it’s important that we found him now and were able to process the crime scene.”

Channel 2 Action News was there as police collected evidence from the scene well into Monday evening.

So far, they have not released the man's identity, but a woman fears it’s one of her good friends, who she said vanished over the weekend.

She asked us not to identify her.

“I’ve been out looking for him. I’ve been looking in the parks. I’ve been going to the big parking lots and the mall," the woman said.

The woman showed the man’s picture to police on the scene and afterward, we saw her break down in tears.

“He’s well-known in the community because he does a lot of community outreach and community work,” she said.

