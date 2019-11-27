Grandmother of 11 killed in hit-and-run while crossing road after work

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a DeKalb County woman killed this week in a hit-and-run crash is seeking justice. Investigators need the public's help finding the driver who never stopped.
The family of 68-year-old Linda Falayi should be planning for a holiday gathering, but instead now look for answers.
"And she just wasn't nobody and they just drove off, don't care how nervous or scared you are," said Falayi's daughter, Shaquetta Brooks.
The mother of four, and grandmother of 11, was coming home from work around 8 p.m. Monday when she tried crossing Covington Highway near Young Road and was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
Falayi worked at Hyatt Regency Downtown for more than 30 years and was described as hard-working, loving and dedicated to her job and family.
"She's a mom. She's a grandmother. She's an aunt. She has family, people who loved her, and loved her dearly," Brooks said.
Police said when she was hit, she was thrown more than 50 feet, landing on the sidewalk.
"It was a horrific accident, so they know, they need to come forward because if it was their loved one, they'd want the same justice. You could have just stopped," Brooks said.
A witness describes the suspect's car as a white sedan, and police say they're now looking for a newer model Hyundai Genesis. Police said it will have front-end damage to the passenger side, with a broken right headlight and part of the bumper missing.
Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb police or CrimeStoppers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}