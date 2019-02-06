Grandfather, two grandchildren killed in crash; three other kids fighting for lives

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned a weekend crash is under investigation after a 52-year-old man lost his life along with two of his grandchildren.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden learned Cedric Reid, along with his wife, two grandchildren and three nieces, were headed home from a family barbecue on Super Bowl Sunday when their van crashed into a concrete barrier at 285 West and the collector-distributor lane split to I-75 and Old Dixie Road in Clayton County.
Reid and two of his grandchildren did not survive the crash. His nieces were critically injured and rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital. Reid's wife, Lisa, is also in critical condition.
The family set up a GoFundMe page as they prepare for three burial services.
Seiden is speaking with the man's sister who's trying to piece everything together, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
