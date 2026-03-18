Grady Health System announces leadership changes

ATLANTA — Grady Health System has announced a planned leadership transition.

Grady’s Chief Operational Officer Anthony Saul is now the COO and president of Grady Health System. This comes as president and CEO John Haupert announces his retirement after serving Grady Health System for 15 years.

Haupert will remain CEO until January of 2027 when Saul will take over as president and CEO. Saul has been with Grady for seven years and worked in healthcare administration for 25 years.

The transition comes as Fulton County and Grady Health System work towards building a new hospital in South Fulton.

The new plans for the hospital, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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