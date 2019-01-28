  • Gov. Kemp closes all state offices Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

    ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that all state offices will be closed Tuesday due to incoming winter weather.

    "We want everyone to be safe," Kemp said.

    Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a news conference on Monday to talk about how they're preparing for the threat of snow and ice. 

    Bottoms also announced that Atlanta offices, including City Hall, will be closed due to the weather.

    Bottoms talked about the impact this weather could have on Super Bowl week activities.

    "We have been in contact with the NFL," Bottoms said.

