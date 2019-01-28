ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that all state offices will be closed Tuesday due to incoming winter weather.
"We want everyone to be safe," Kemp said.
Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a news conference on Monday to talk about how they're preparing for the threat of snow and ice.
Bottoms also announced that Atlanta offices, including City Hall, will be closed due to the weather.
Gov. Kemp and Mayor Bottoms announced parts of state and city government offices will close tomorrow in anticipation of winter weather. pic.twitter.com/kRVWWHLuf7— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 28, 2019
Bottoms talked about the impact this weather could have on Super Bowl week activities.
"We have been in contact with the NFL," Bottoms said.
BREAKING: Governor Kemp announces the closure of state offices for Tuesday, January 29th in the highlighted counties below. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V2fNbiBmja— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 28, 2019
Watch the entire news conference below:
