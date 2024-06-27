Gov. Brian Kemp says he didn’t vote for former Pres. Trump in Georgia Republican primary

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp admitted in an interview that he didn’t vote for former President Donald Trump in the Georgia GOP primary.

Kemp sat down with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source Wednesday night before CNN hosts the first presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on Thursday.

He has been asked multiple times since March, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that Kemp revealed he didn’t vote for any candidate in the primary.

“In the Georgia primary, I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody. I mean, the race was already over when the primary got here,” Kemp said.

“But you didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” Collins asked.

“I didn’t vote for anybody,” Kemp reiterated.

"You didn’t vote for Donald Trump?”

Despite not voting for Trump in the primary, Kemp has said he will support the ticket in November. Kemp told CNN that he would urge Trump to focus on the future and not the past during Thursday night’s debate.

“Trump has a great opportunity to really be forward-thinking. Not look in the rearview mirror, not focused on the past, but stay focused on the future contrast,” Kemp said.

Kemp’s former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan meanwhile on Wednesday endorsed Biden. Duncan has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump.

“Why would anybody pick Donald Trump over Joe Biden? Even if you completely disagree with the policies? There’s no policy that’s going to break this country and our democracy. There’s only one person in this race who has the chance to wreck democracy and that’s Donald Trump,” Duncan said.

