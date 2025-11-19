Girl Scouts closing one of its Georgia camps next year

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta announced it will be closing one of its camps next year.

Camp Misty Mountain in Armuchee will shut down at the end of May 2026. The decision to close was “not made easily or quickly” but follows a multi-year evaluation by a dedicated task force.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped shape generations of Girl Scouts through their dedication to Camp Misty Mountain,” said Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

Camp Misty Mountain and Lake Marvin will remain open for activities through early spring, allowing troops to enjoy the facilities before the closure.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta is contacting troops with summer 2026 camp reservations to offer space at either Camp Timber Ridge or Camp Meriwether.

Camp Misty Mountain’s website will be updated with the latest information on the closure, including details of a planned closing ceremony to honor the campsite.

“The camp’s spirit will continue to inspire us as we create new opportunities for girls to explore the outdoors and build courage, confidence, and character. We also thank the people of Floyd, Chattooga and Gordon counties, our neighbors and friends, for more than 50 years,” Ferrell said.

