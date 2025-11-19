Delta Air Lines introduces new ‘comfort basic’ travel option for some markets

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines announced a new travel option in certain locations, starting Wednesday.

The company announced the Delta Comfort Basic option, a new travel experience available for purchase and designed to offer customers more choice.

Delta said Comfort Basic allows travelers to tailor their journey based on comfort, value, or convenience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This new option provides the extra legroom and premium onboard experience of Delta Comfort at a lower price point, with some restrictions.

Delta Comfort Basic includes the following perks:

More legroom

Dedicated overhead bin space

Zone 3 boarding

Complimentary wine, beer, and spirits on most flights

TRENDING STORIES:

However, seats are assigned after check-in, and the fare is not eligible for upgrades.

Delta Comfort Basic differs from Delta Main Basic by offering several premium benefits, including eligibility for Delta Sky Club access with valid entry credentials, the ability to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars and miles with SkyMiles, and Zone 3 boarding.

Currently, Delta Comfort Basic is available only on select Delta-marketed and operated domestic itineraries.

There is also a 14-day advance purchase booking window, which allows more time for operational teams to prepare and ensures customers understand the new experience before travel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group