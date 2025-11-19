USPS announces price changes for 2026, says First-Class Mail will not increase

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service has proposed new competitive prices for its Shipping Services, set to take effect on Jan. 18, 2026, as part of its ongoing transformation plan to achieve financial sustainability.

The proposed price changes, which have been approved by the governors of the USPS, include a 6.6% increase for Priority Mail, a 5.1% increase for Priority Mail Express, a 7.8% increase for USPS Ground Advantage, and a 6.0% increase for Parcel Select.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These adjustments are designed to align with market conditions and provide the Postal Service with necessary revenue while maintaining competitive rates.

The Postal Service’s decision not to raise prices for Mailing Services in January means that the cost of a First-Class Mail stamp will remain unchanged.

TRENDING STORIES:

The USPS said this part of a balanced approach under the agency’s 10-year transformation plan, which is aimed at achieving financial sustainability and service excellence.

The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposed changes before they are scheduled to take effect.

The USPS’s network modernization and transformation plan is expected to support its mission to provide a nationwide, integrated network for mail and package delivery at least six days a week in a cost-effective manner, as intended by the U.S. Congress.

The Postal Service said the proposed price changes are a strategic move to enhance its financial sustainability while continuing to offer reliable service to the American public.

The outcome of the PRC’s review will determine the final implementation of these changes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group