Crashes into houses, mailboxes: Neighbors say they need more than signs to slow drivers down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County community says drivers are going so fast that they’re hitting homes and mailboxes and signs to slow them down aren’t working.

Families asked Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco to come out and look at the damage.

“There are actually two homes on this street alone that have been crashed into by speeding vehicles and countless mailboxes throughout the neighborhood that have been destroyed," Lawanda Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe has lived in the Southland subdivision near Stone Mountain Lithonia Road for nearly 16 years and says the danger is growing.

“It’s very concerning miraculously no one has been hurt or killed and I hope it does not get to that point.:

Neighbors have put signs in their yards telling drivers to slow down. They also invested in a 25 mph speed limit sign that flashes too fast.

“With the signs being there it does make you more cautious to slow down,” Donna Garrett said.

But others say it hasn’t done enough.

“It has done little to nothing,” Radcliffe said.

So they are looking for better solutions. Francisco found out in these cases that county leaders can suggest police increase speed patrols. They can also request traffic studies to find ways to solve the problem like adding speed bumps if permissible for example.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran told Francisco that she is researching.

“We just want the streets to be safe for everyone and we don’t want to see anyone hurt or killed," she said.

