Girl dies after being found in the bottom of a hotel pool in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A girl is dead after drowning at a DeKalb County hotel.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue and DeKalb County Police were called out to a person drowning at the Holiday Inn Express at 2060 Crescent Centre Blvd. at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

When fire and rescue arrived, they said they found the girl at the bottom of the pool.

DeKalb Police said when they arrived, she had been pulled out of the pool, unconscious.

DCFR said crews performed CPR on the drowning victim and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DCFR confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the girl died at the hospital.

DCFR and DCPD said the girl was between the ages of 12 and 14.

At this time, there are no additional details.

