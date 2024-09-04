Giddy up! Officers from around the world competing in Gwinnett motorcycle rodeo today

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police is hosting the first annual Peach State Motorcycle Rodeo and you’re invited to cheer on the officers during their competition.

The event is part of a police motorcycle skills and training seminar.

Police from all around Georgia, the country and even countries as far as Brazil will be competing in several skills competitions.

The events include Toot Suite, King Cowboy, The Banjo, Dawg House, a Speed course, Peach Brawl, Last Man Standing and Slow Race.

Gwinnett PD says anyone can attend the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gwinnet Stripers’ Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

If you can’t make it out today, the event will finish on Saturday at the Gwinnett County Public Safety Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

