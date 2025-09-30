Georgia’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year for 2025-2026 announced

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announced two teachers have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to early childhood education.

Autumn Hart from Bundle of Joy Academy in Marietta and Teresa Swaim from West Jackson Elementary School in Hoschton were named as Georgia’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year.

This announcement coincides with the upcoming 15th annual Georgia’s Pre-K Week, set to take place from Oct. 6-10, 2025. Both Hart and Swaim will receive $3,000 for personal use and an additional $4,500 for their classrooms and programs.

As part of their roles, they will serve as ambassadors for Georgia’s Pre-K Program, engaging in public speaking and representing the program at various events.

“Georgia’s Pre-K Program owes its success and effectiveness to the dedicated individuals working with our 4-year-olds every day,” said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs. “These awards are a small token of our appreciation for their professionalism and commitment to Georgia’s children and families.”

The winners were chosen from a pool of six semifinalists, each of whom submitted a video of small group instruction, underwent a class observation, and participated in a personal interview with a panel of judges.

“Over the past 32 years, Georgia’s Pre-K Program has helped over 2 million children start Kindergarten well-prepared,” Susan Adams, Deputy Commissioner, said highlighting the impact of the program.

Candidates for the award must have been employed as a Georgia’s Pre-K lead teacher during the 2024-2025 school year and have at least three years of experience in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom.

They must also plan to continue teaching in a Georgia’s Pre-K classroom for the 2025-2026 school year.

Currently, Georgia’s Pre-K Program serves more than 71,000 4-year-olds and is recognized nationally for its quality standards, teacher qualifications, and enrollment.

