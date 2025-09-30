Man’s body recovered after boat flips in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department recovered a man’s body near Clifton Springs Road after a welfare check prompted a search which started Monday night.

According to officials, firefighters were called to help search for a boater after getting a welfare check request from a concerned member of their family.

The yet-unidentified boater was described as a frequent fisher on the water near Clifton Springs Road.

On Wednesday night, searchers paused operations as it got dark, beginning again once daylight hit.

Using a drone, DCFR found an adult male in the water and the department’s dive team recovered his body.

The man’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Officer for examination and the incident remains under investigation, according to officials.

