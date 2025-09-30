Deputies respond to noise complaint at GA party. Now, 1 person is dead

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers were taken into custody after a noise complaint led to a deadly shooting, authorities said.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., Catoosa County deputies responded to a noise complaint at a home on Indian Springs Road in Ringgold.

When deputies arrived, they encountered what they said was a chaotic scene with over 10 people gathered in the yard.

The CCSO said as deputies approached, shots were fired by suspects running from the area. According to authorities, the incident escalated after an argument and physical fight among partygoers led to gunfire.

Deputies said they found two women with gunshot wounds and immediately rendered aid until first responders arrived.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where Daysha Lynch, 24, died from her injuries. Emma Lynch, 18, is stable and recovering.

On Tuesday, the CCSO announced that two suspects, identified as Eric James Link, 18, and Julian Williamson, 19, are in custody in Tennessee for the murder of Lynch.

They are awaiting extradition to Catoosa County.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.

