Group wrangles 12-foot alligator outside GA McDonald’s

MACON, Ga. (CNN) — Neighbors took matters into their hands and wrangled up an alligator spotted in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The 12-foot gator showed up Friday near the McDonald’s on Rocky Creek Road in Bibb County.

Neighbors say they became concerned after they couldn’t get ahold of police and wildlife officials. So on Sunday, the group gathered up supplies Sunday and wrangled the reptile themselves.

“Dude pulls up with some duct tape and a shoe string. He starts taunting the gator‚" local rapper Lord D’Andre told WMAZ-TV. “We was like, it’s our time now for real, we finna get this thang.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Linda Howard said law enforcement had been aware of the gator sightings and animal control responded to the area on Saturday.

“By the time they arrived, it had gone back into the water. We had a trapper that we were trying to get in contact with because our animal control cannot handle this one gator by herself, because you know we have one person that usually does the wildlife,” Howard told the local TV outlet.

No one was hurt. A licensed trapper showed up later to help relocate the gator to nearby Laurens County.

What should you do if you encounter a gator? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says do not approach or feed the animal.

“Most alligators have a natural fear of humans and will slip away when encountered,” according to DNR website. “They rarely chase people, but they can outrun or out swim the fastest person for the first 30 feet.”

State wildlife officials also say to:

Keep pets and children away from the banks of lakes and streams if you spot an alligator

Do not fish near an alligator that seems interested in you. If an alligator takes your bait, cut your line and move away. Do not use a stringer for fish. Do not throw fish scraps in water.

Swim only in designated areas. If you see an alligator near a swimming area, immediately notify park staff.

©2025 Cox Media Group