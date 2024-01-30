Georgia worker killed when tree falls on him at construction site

BONAIRE, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Tuesday morning when a tree fell on him at a construction site, according to WGXA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened on Highway 247 in Bonaire, which is in central Georgia.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear why the tree fell or what the workers were doing when the accident happened.

Earlier this month, three people were killed in metro Atlanta by falling trees during storms and heavy rain.

Herbert Lee Williams, 78, was killed when a car fell on his car in Clayton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Two workers were killed when a tree fell across a road in Cobb County and their van slammed into it. They were identified as 61-year-old Nicolay Boytchev and 46-year-old Alberto Alvarado Nicacio.

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 Georgia soldiers killed by drone strike in Jordan

©2023 Cox Media Group