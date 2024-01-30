Police investigating toddler’s death in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a toddler after reports that the child choked on food.

At 6:48 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta -- Hughes Spalding Hospital regarding a dead child.

Medical staff told police that EMS responded to a call about a toddler choking on food at a home on Temple Street. The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

We are working to learn more about this death for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police did not give the age of the toddler or confirm the child’s cause of death. The child has also not been identified.

The investigation remains active. It’s unclear if police suspect foul play.

TRENDING STORIES:





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group