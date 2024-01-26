Man killed when tree fell across road was just minutes from home, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who died when a car crashed into a tree that fell in the road in Cobb County said he was just minutes from home.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was near the crash scene on South Cobb Drive Friday, where Alberto Alvarado Nicacio was killed along with his boss, Nicolav Boytchev, on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said a tree fell onto the road and Boytchev crashed into it. They said there is nothing Boytchev could have done to prevent what happened.

“I believe the base of the tree had rotted out. I don’t know if weather played a factor in this one,” Michael Brown with the Cobb County police department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

His son, Jason Alvarado, said his father’s biggest accomplishment in his life was his family.

“He’s a very loving man. Always supportive,” Alvarado said. “He’s my dad. He’s my mom’s husband. They’ve been together for 27, 28 years. Our last words were, ‘I love you. I’ll see you Saturday morning.’”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Alvarado was only five minutes from home when he died. He

His wife, Janet Hernandez, said the pain the family feels is indescribable.

“He’s always been a person that’s been dedicated to his family,” Hernandez said.

Alvarado visited the site where his father died and said he did see some decay from where the tree had fallen.

“It hurts us that he’s gone,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said he is only able to stay strong because that’s what his dad would want him to do.

Mother charged in freezing death of her daughter, faces life in prison, possibly lethal injection

©2023 Cox Media Group