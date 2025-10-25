Georgia woman wakes up to find naked man in her bedroom

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Police in coastal Georgia have arrested a man who broke into a woman’s house and took his clothes off while she slept.

Chatham County police say a woman reported that she woke up in her apartment and saw a naked man in her bedroom. When she screamed, police say the man ran off.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Rashawn Jerrel Newton Sr. was captured on several surveillance cameras in the area.

Before identifying him, police shared photos of Newton on social media in the hopes that the public could identify him.

A few days later, Newton was located and arrested.

He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, attempted rape and peeping tom.

