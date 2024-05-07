Georgia woman charged with operating telemarketing scheme with 200 victims in 25 states

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies arrested a woman accused of operating a telemarketing scheme that impacted hundreds of people across 25 different states.

On April 30, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Destiny Danywell Magoon from Sandersville.

Magoon allegedly told customers to mail their dead loved ones’ irreplaceable items, so that she could create a memento out of them.

These customers said they never received the memento or their items back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said there are more than 200 victims across 25 different states.

Investigators charged Magoon with 12 counts of felony theft by deception.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-4795.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

After protests, Emory students voting on confidence in university president

©2023 Cox Media Group