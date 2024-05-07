Georgia woman charged with operating telemarketing scheme with 200 victims in 25 states

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies arrested a woman accused of operating a telemarketing scheme that impacted hundreds of people across 25 different states.
On April 30, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Destiny Danywell Magoon from Sandersville.
Magoon allegedly told customers to mail their dead loved ones’ irreplaceable items, so that she could create a memento out of them.
These customers said they never received the memento or their items back.
Deputies said there are more than 200 victims across 25 different states.
Investigators charged Magoon with 12 counts of felony theft by deception.
Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-4795.
