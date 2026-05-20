Georgia woman arrested for having meth during bicycle traffic stop

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies took a Georgia woman into custody on narcotics charges after stopping her on a bicycle for a traffic violation.
According to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Loretta Allen, 50 of Toccoa, was pulled over on May 18 while riding her bicycle because she was riding without functional lights along Big A Road.
When searching Allen’s belongings, with her consent, deputies said they found a large bag containing what they thought was methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office said the suspected meth was later weighed in at roughly 14 grams.
Allen was arrested and taken to the Stephens county Detention Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies said she remains in jail while awaiting a bond hearing with a magistrate court judge.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver says he was checking his phone to see which exit to take before deadly I-85 crash
- Georgia man guilty of killing mother of his son, stabbing her 19 times, loses appeal
- Convicted murderer suspected of more killings; search continues where bodies found
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group