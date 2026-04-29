Georgia voter data to be displayed by party affiliation for ‘transparency’

ATLANTA — Starting Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says voter turnout data will include party affiliations on state election data.

The change is coming in the form of an upgrade to the Georgia Election Data Hub, which can be used to view voter turnout, now by party.

Raffensperger said it’s a move for improving trust in elections for the state.

“Transparency is the bedrock of public trust,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “By providing more granular data on voting breakdowns, we’re giving every Georgian a front-row seat to a secure and accessible election process. This tool is another step in our commitment to keeping Georgia the gold standard for election administration.”

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The feature is already available and can be viewed in the Voter Turnout Interactive Map, with filters available to show participation by Republicans, Democrats and Non-Partisan ballots.

Raffensperger’s office said the data was available even as Georgia voters hit the polls for the primary season’s early voting, which will continue through May 15.

Find voting locations, times and sample ballots for your community here.

To see the most up to date voter turnout data, head online here.

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