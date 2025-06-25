Lockdown lifted at Georgia university

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A soft lockdown at Valdosta State University in south Georgia has been lifted, university officials confirmed.

Officials posted on the university’s social media that there was a potential threat on the campus, prompting a lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m.

They say there is “no longer a threat to campus.”

There is no word on what the threat that prompted the lockdown was.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm more details.

