Georgia teen accused of threatening classmates with pocket knife

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school student is now facing charges for bringing a weapon to school after his classmates say he threatened them.

Sheriff Tyler Hooks said a 16-year-old pulled out a pocket knife during his fourth-period class at Morgan County High School last week.

When they questioned him, the teenager admitted to approaching two students and pulling out the knife.

Those other students took it as a threat and told a teacher, who reported it to the school resource officer.

“There is zero tolerance for weapons on any of our school campuses. When a student brings a knife or any other weapon to school, there will be severe consequences. The safety of our students and staff is not negotiable, and we will take swift action anytime they are put at risk,” Sheriff Hooks wrote in a statement.

The student was arrested and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

