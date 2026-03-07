Man shot outside DeKalb shopping plaza

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning outside a shopping plaza in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police responded around 10:21 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. Police said he was alert and conscious when he was transported.

Detectives believe the shooting happened during an altercation in the shopping plaza parking lot.

No other details about the people involved have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

