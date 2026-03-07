Inmate accused of using e-cigarette battery to start fire in Carroll jail

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Carroll County Jail is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set a fire inside his cell Friday.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, detention deputies responded to the maximum security floor on March 6 after receiving reports of a possible fire.

When deputies arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from inside a cell. Deputies began moving other inmates to safety while calling firefighters to the scene.

Authorities say deputies opened the cell and removed the inmate, identified as Artavious North, who briefly resisted before being taken into custody.

Deputies say North started the fire using toilet paper and a battery from an e-cigarette. They say he then tried to make the fire bigger by placing county-issued bedding on the flames.

Firefighters with the Carrollton City Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire, which remained contained to the cell.

North was taken to the hospital to be checked for possible smoke inhalation. No deputies or other inmates were injured.

The jail returned to normal operations shortly after the incident.

North is now facing several charges, including:

First-degree arson

First-degree criminal damage to property

Two counts of interference with government property

16 counts of reckless conduct

Two counts of obstruction of an officer

Officials say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

