Georgia Tech student who lives across from tech company lands gig using sticky notes

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student has landed a summer internship in the most unusual way: He used a lot of sticky notes.
Not far from the Georgia Tech campus is the headquarters of a tech company, NCR.
It's not surprising that it's a sought-after place for computer majors looking for internships. For one student, it all started as he looked out his apartment window.
From his bedroom in a high-rise apartment building in midtown, Gursimran Singh used sticky notes to spell out "HIRE ME," since his window happened to face the Fortune 500 headquarters of NCR.
"When I woke up, they put an email thing up. That's pretty amazing," Singh said, stating the company's response from across the way.
Singh's roommates helped respond to the request for his email address by filling his bedroom window with sticky notes that spelled it out.
He then got a response in the more modern age way of communicating, an email from the vice president of information technology and was asked to send his resume.
"I was never expecting them to reply," he said.
The company clearly liked his credentials on his resume. Singh landed a summer internship with the company.
Singh is an international student from India. He said his mom heard about all of this on his Facebook page and, not surprisingly, is very proud of her son.
