Georgia takes steps to protect Livestock and pets from Screwworms

ATLANTA — It hasn’t been a “thing” since being eradicated in 1966, but over the past couple of months, reports of Screwworm infestations are beginning to resurface.

The “New World Screwworm” has been found in New Mexico and in Texas affecting cattle, goats and a dog. So far, there have not been reports of infestation anywhere else.

Channel 2 Anchor Linda Stouffer spoke with Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper on Friday about what the state is doing to protect both livestock and pets.

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Harper took Channel 2 inside the the department’s Emergency Center where they are stepping up requirements for livestock been sent into or out of the state.

“We’re gonna be stepping up those protocol checks ensuring that those animals that come into our state meet the standards that we require to come into Georgia.” Harper said. “And that way we can protect our livestock industry, our equine industry. We can protect pets animals and wildlife all at the same time.”

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Georgia Department of Agriculture Experts and Law Enforcement are analyzing maps and the movement of trucks transporting livestock 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Screwworms are spread by a kind of fly. The larva from those flies burrow into the skin of animals.

In South Texas, Federal Officials are releasing sterile flies which was what they did when eradicating the worms in the 1960’s.

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Here in Georgia, the Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any signs of the maggots, wounds or strange behavior in their livestock.

“We have gone so far as we have already prepared bait for traps if we have to deploy those in our state,” Harper said.

Harper went on to say that our food supply is still currently safe. What he and others don’t know yet is what the threat of screwworms could do to the already high prices of beef in stores.

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