ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was killed and his daughter was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
“The Georgia State Patrol and the entire DPS family are heartbroken this morning,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Tyler Parker was killed in a single car accident while off-duty.”
Details about the deadly crash have not been released.
"Sandra and I are saddened by the passing of Trooper Tyler Parker. Our thoughts and prayers are with his little girl and loved ones," Gov. Nathan Deal said on Twitter Tuesday.
It is unclear if severe storms, which tore through north Georgia overnight, played a part in the wreck.
This article was written by Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
